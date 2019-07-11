WJZ WEATHER:Areal Flood Warning For Baltimore and Harford Counties, Baltimore City until 1:30 a.m. Friday
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A raccoon picked up by animal control officials in the Roland Park neighborhood tested positive for rabies, the city’s health department said Thursday.

Animal control officials picked up the raccoon from Schenley Road on Tuesday.

Rabies can spread to humans if a person is bitten by an infected animal or gets saliva from the animal into their body.

Anyone who came in contact with it should call the health department at 410-396-4436 during business hours or 410-396-3100 after hours.

