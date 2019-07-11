  • WJZ 13On Air

By Marty Bass
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thunderstorms are in the forecast later on and it could be getting rough. As I write this blog at 6 a.m. we already have, from the Storm Prediction Center, a “slight risk” now covering the bulk of the Western Shore. The Eastern Shore is under a “marginal risk” for thunderstorms later today. Add to that from 2 p.m. today until 2 a.m. tomorrow a “Flood Watch” in effect from the bulk of the Western Shore for, cause and effect, because of those slow moving rains.

Beyond that the hot and humid weekend forecast is still on solid ground. So if you want to start to look ahead to Saturday and Sunday feel free to make some plans…weather life is looking good.

The storm that could become “Barry” right now may track North into the upper Mississippi River Valley. If it does, (and here comes one of nature’s curve balls), “Barry” could reinforce high pressure over the East Coast and keep us hot and humid through next week. Something we will watch.

It’s Friday eve, enjoy and make it a great one.

MB!

