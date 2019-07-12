Comments
EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating what they described as a hate crime vandalism incident that happened last month in Edgewater.
Police said Friday the incident has been under investigation since they received a report on June 26.
The incident reportedly happened in the 1100 block of Central Avenue East.
The exact nature of the reported hate crime is not being shared so, “as to not hurt any more of our citizens,” police said.
A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-1960 or 410-222-4700.