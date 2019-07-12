Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Filippo's, Highlandtown, Local TV, Roderick King, Stephanie Woodyard, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man convicted in connection with a violent 2018 carjacking in which a mother of three was shot in the head faces life in prison plus 115 years.

Roderick King was convicted of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed carjacking, armed robbery and use of a firearm in a crime of violence, among other charges from the April 22 attack.

The victim, Stephanie Woodyard, was leaving her shift as a bartender at Filippo’s in the 400 block of South Conking Street in southeast Baltimore when King and another woman approached her with a gun and demanded her keys and purse.

When she fought back, King shot her at close range. She was able to run to a nearby restaurant to call for help.

She told WJZ last year she recognized the duo as some of her last customers of the night.

King and the other woman were arrested in South Carolina where they were staying with a relative.

He is set to be sentenced September 19.

