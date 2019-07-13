



Baltimore has been listed among 10 cities nationwide targeted for raids Sunday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

President Trump confirmed reports Friday that ICE plans to arrest thousands of undocumented immigrants who have missed court dates or have been issued orders to leave the country.

The sweep is expected to last for several days and like other cities on the ICE list, Baltimore has gone on record to refuse to cooperate with the arrests.

A rally at City Hall on Friday brought advocates for the immigrant community together to protest the plan ICE for the coming week.

“The people united will never be defeated.” A rally chant cried.

There are reportedly around one million people in the country who have removal orders, and ICE is launching a sweep through 10 cities– including Baltimore.

“We’re not going to cooperate,” said Baltimore Mayor Jack Young.

In Baltimore, they’ll have to do it on their own.

“I said that we were not going to engage with ICE in the deportation or apprehension of any immigrants in the City of Baltimore.” Mayor Young said.

He called it a policy against children.

“We feel that the policy the president is pushing is a policy against children, because once you remove a parent and the kids are still here they end up in foster care or end up in camps and that’s not the place for children to be.” Mayor Young said.

“Hey hey, ho ho, ICE has got to go.” The crowd rallied with more chants.

In fact, Baltimore City police policy does not include immigration status.

“We do not ask about immigration status. Immigration is for federal enforcement and those authorities should do that. That is not for local law enforcement, and our policy is built on that and we stand and make that commitment to our community.” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.