WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man has pleaded guilty in the death of a teenage girl who was trying to break up a fight when she was shot two years ago.

The News Journal reported Friday that 25-year-old Shyheim Warren of Wilmington pleaded guilty to manslaughter and a weapons charge in Tynesia Cephas’s death. He will be sentenced later this year.

Sixteen-year-old Cephas was outside a Wilmington home where she lived with her boyfriend when she was shot in April 2017.

She collapsed and friends brought her inside, where she died on the living room floor.

Warren initially faced a second-degree murder charge.

Na’Cole Nichols is Cephas’s aunt.

She told the newspaper she was happy Warren was admitting his guilt but not pleased that by taking the plea he would receive a lesser sentence.

