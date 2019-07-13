  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —It’s not a typical summertime treat like shaved ice or ice cream, but sometimes you just crave some salt on fresh-out-of-the-fryer French fries.

The dining industry says that Saturday, July 13, is National French Fry Day — who are we to argue? — so Patch has compiled some of the best restaurant specials offered on the crispy, crunchy, salty guilty pleasure throughout Maryland.

The folks at Offers.com set out to determine which fries Americans crave most, and surveyed 1,062 respondents. McDonald’s serves the country’s favorite fries, according to the July 2019 Google survey of 1,062 respondents. Chick-fil-A is a distant second:

  • McDonalds – 43%
  • Chick-fil-A – 18%
  • Wendy’s – 13%
  • In-N-Out Burger – 9%
  • Arby’s – 8%
  • Shake Shack – 5%
  • Other – 4%

