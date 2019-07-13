Comments
BALTIMORE – Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting in Northeast Baltimore that left a 15-year-old boy injured.
Officers were called to the 5500 block of Belair Road around 12:26 a.m. Saturday for reports of gunfire.
Once on scene, police located the victim and transported him to an area hospital for treatment.
Northeast District Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
