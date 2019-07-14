  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE – Baltimore Police say a man has died at the hospital after he was shot in North Baltimore Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of East 38th Street shortly after 10 p.m.

Police located the man suffering from gunshot wounds to the neck and arm to an area hospital, but to no avail the victim was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

 

