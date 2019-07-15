LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A partially-engaged brake on an Atlas Air airplane prompted an emergency response at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Monday night.
An Atlas Air spokesperson said the flight landed safely at BWI but officials saw smoke coming from the left landing gear.
The smoke was determined to be coming from a brake that was still partially engaged after landing.
The plane’s brakes and tires are being replaced, the spokesperson said. The plane is expected to be back in service for its next scheduled flight.
Airport fire and rescue crews responded to the plane as a precaution, a BWI spokesperson said. No injuries were reported.
The plane, a Boeing 767-300, was carrying cargo for Amazon.
The cargo flight landed at BWI Monday evening after taking off from Riverside, California. No passengers were on board.