BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another heatwave across the Baltimore region means the heat index will reach over 100 degrees for the next several days.
Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Tuesday through Sunday.
“Excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States. The effects of extreme heat are exacerbated in urban areas, especially when combined with high humidity and poor air quality,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Letitia Dzirasa. “Extreme heat is particularly dangerous to young children, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions. I encourage all residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves as well as their families, neighbors, and pets.”
The Community Action Partnership Centers will open the following cooling centers on Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Northern Community Action Partnership Center 5225 York Road, (410) 396-6084
- Southern Community Action Partnership Center (closed Sunday) 606 Cherry Hill Road (inside the shopping center 2nd floor), (410) 545-0900
- Northwest Community Action Partnership Center 3939 Reisterstown Road, (443) 984-1384
- Southeast Community Action Partnership Center 3411 Bank Street, (410) 545-6518
- Eastern Community Action Partnership Center 1731 E. Chase Street, (410) 545-0136
The Health Department’s Division of Aging and CARE Services will also open the following locations as cooling centers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday:
- Waxter Center for Senior Citizens 1000 Cathedral Street, (410) 396-132
- Oliver Senior Center 1700 Gay Street, (410) 396-3861
- Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center 1601 N. Baker Street, (410) 396-7725
- Hatton Senior Center 2825 Fait Avenue, (410) 396-9025
- John Booth/Hooper Senior Center 2601 E. Baltimore Street., (410) 396-9202
- Zeta Center 4501 Reisterstown Road., (410) 396-3535
- Harford Center 4920 Harford Road, (410) 426-4009
The health department also said city residents can find heat relief at stores, malls, movie theaters, homes of family or friends with air conditioning, restaurants, libraries and museums.
They also recommended City residents drink plenty of water, avoid alcohol and caffeine, reduce your outside activities, stay inside during the hot afternoons, and check on the older, sick or frail people in your community– and never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.
Watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Seek medical help immediately if these symptoms occur:
- Confusion
- Nausea
- Lightheadedness
- High body temperature with cool and clammy skin
- Hot, dry, flushed skin
- Rapid or slowed heartbeat
City residents who want cooling center information on Code Red Extreme Heat Alert days can call 311.