BREAKINGOfficer Injured, Suspect Killed In Shooting At Baltimore Methadone Clinic -- Latest
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, dead dogs, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Mechanicsville, St. Mary's County, Talkers

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Maryland authorities are investigating the discovery of two decapitated dogs.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday that the bodies of the black Labrador retrievers were found Sunday in a wooded area of Mechanicsville.

The sheriff’s office says animal control officers believe the dogs had been discarded within the previous two days.

No suspects were immediately identified.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest or indictment in the animal cruelty case.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s