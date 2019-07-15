Comments
CHESTERTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A fire at a home in Kent County early Monday morning caused an estimated $160,000 in damage, the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said.
Firefighters were called to the home in the 8000 block of Georgetown Road in Chestertown around 12:10 a.m.
It took 30 firefighters an hour to bring the flames under control.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, though investigators said it is believed to have started on the first floor.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the fire marshal’s office at 410-822-7609.