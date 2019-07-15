  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting in southeast Baltimore Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 200 block of North Linwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two victims.

The first victim was taken to an area hospital where he died a short time later. The second victim, also 22, was shot in the leg and is being treated for his injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

Comments (2)
  1. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    July 15, 2019 at 8:06 pm

    Ahhh more sounds of gunfire in rat hole Baltimore city! Another dead body for your record MAYOR, COMMISSIONER ENJOY!! Yet more fallout from our corrupt city democratic government!! ZERO RESULTS with this commissioners bag of tricks to combats the out of control violence and murders…

    Reply
  2. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    July 15, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    OH DARN!! If someone would of only given this hoodrat directions to the NEW POLICE LOUNGE this would not of happened…Just like the microzone is saving us, NOT ONE GOOD THING has come from the commissioners microzone rhetoric…This is what the city is paying $300,000 for!

    Reply

