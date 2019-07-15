Comments (2)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting in southeast Baltimore Monday morning.
The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 200 block of North Linwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two victims.
The first victim was taken to an area hospital where he died a short time later. The second victim, also 22, was shot in the leg and is being treated for his injuries.
The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.
