BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland actor Asante Blackk earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his work in “When They See Us.”

The nominations were announced Tuesday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

“When They See Us” — a Limited Series on Netflix — was released on May 31, 2019, and has earned 10 Primetime Emmy nominations.

According to IMDB, Blackk is a student at Waldorf’s North Point High School and president of the Theater Club.

The 17-year-old Maryland native was nominated for playing Kevin Richardson, one of five teens arrested and convicted of a 1989 attack on a jogger in New York’s Central Park.

The Emmys will air Sept. 14, 2019.

