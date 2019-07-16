Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland actor Asante Blackk earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his work in “When They See Us.”
The nominations were announced Tuesday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
“When They See Us” — a Limited Series on Netflix — was released on May 31, 2019, and has earned 10 Primetime Emmy nominations.
According to IMDB, Blackk is a student at Waldorf’s North Point High School and president of the Theater Club.
The 17-year-old Maryland native was nominated for playing Kevin Richardson, one of five teens arrested and convicted of a 1989 attack on a jogger in New York’s Central Park.
The Emmys will air Sept. 14, 2019.