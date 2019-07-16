Filed Under:Baltimore News, Baltimore Orioles, Brooks Robinson, Brooks Robinson bobblehead, Local TV, Talkers, Tampa Bay Rays, Washington Nationals

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The O’s will be celebrating one of their very own Hall of Famers at Camden Yards with a giveaway!

The first 25,000 fans 15 and over to attend Tuesday’s game against the Washington Nationals will receive a Brooks Robinson bobblehead! Only, there is just one problem; the giveaway doesn’t appear to look like him at all!

The giveaway certainly captures the third baseman’s iconic diving grab but seems to swing and miss on his appearance!

Take a look and see for yourself!

Robinson will be in attendance at Tuesday’s game against the Nationals. He was named an off-field ambassador to the team last year.

The O’s are looking to get back in the win column after a 4-1 loss to the Rays on Sunday.

