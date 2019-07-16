Comments
TANEYTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Officials are looking for a missing 19-year-old man who was last seen in Carroll County Thursday.
Casey Brighful was last seen around 2 p.m. walking south on Route 140 near Finksburg.
Brightful is six-foot-one and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing a red/multi-colored Chicago Bulls sweater, black jogger pants, Air Jordan sneakers and a black Maryland flag hat.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call state police at 410-386-3000 or 911.