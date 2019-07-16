  • WJZ 13On Air

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware fire marshal has been charged with driving under the influence after authorities say he was pulled over for speeding in Maryland.

News outlets report 53-year-old James Jobes was stopped July 3 in Queen Anne’s County, Maryland.

Jobes is the fire marshal and deputy chief of fire prevention in Wilmington, Delaware.

Court documents state Jobes was “impaired by alcohol” and couldn’t drive safely.

The documents also say Jobes was driving 28 mph (45 kph) over the 55 mph (89 kph) speed limit.

WDEL-FM says they called Jobes for comment but he hung up. Wilmington Fire Battalion Chief John Looney directed all comments to the mayor’s office.

The city’s human resources department called it a “personnel issue.”

