Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — DuClaw Brewing Company, based in Baltimore, will debut “Regular Beer”, an American craft lager, later this summer.
The beer was created in response to customers asking if the mid-sized craft brewer that specializes in sours, double IPAs and stouts has any ‘regular beer’ offerings.
“Right now, walking into a liquor store, the choices are infinite,” said DuClaw’s head designer Tyler McCoy. “The vast array of designs and colors on the shelves can be overwhelming. We wanted to create something bold, utilitarian and in your face – something you know is beer.”
Regular Beer will be available within DuClaw’s distribution area of 18 states and DC later this summer.