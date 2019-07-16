WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The U.S. House of Representatives moved quickly to condemn President Trump’s recent controversial tweets about four Democratic congresswomen of color.

The House passed the resolution on Tuesday which states that the body, “strongly condemns President Donald Trump’s racist comments.”

Maryland Congressman Steny Hoyer spoke on the House Floor.

“I will not speculate on this floor about the motives or intentions of this president,” he said. “But no one can dispute that the words he said and wrote were racist words.”

In a tweet over the weekend, President Trump suggested that four female lawmakers came from other countries and wrote, “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.”

Since then, he’s doubled down on his criticism.

“It’s what they say about our country,” President Trump said. “It’s my opinion they hate our country, and that’s not good. It’s unacceptable.”

Maryland’s sole Republican member of Congress — Representative Andy Harris — defended the President on Monday.

He said that the comments are, “obviously not racist.”

Republican Governor Larry Hogan told WJZ that he’s disgusted with the division.

“I thought the comments were terrible and very unbecoming of a President,” Hogan said. “Totally inappropriate.”

The four women who were targeted believe the President is deflecting from real issues.

“He does not know how to defend his policies, so what he does is attack us personally,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said.

The vote to rebuke the President’s comments was 240-187. Only four Republicans voted with the Democrats.