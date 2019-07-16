Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Very warm and humid conditions all across the region, will only get worse, especially by the end of the week.
With highs in the 90’s and high dewpoints around 70 or better, we expect the real feel to reach over 100 degrees Wednesday, and more likely by Friday through Sunday.
A heat advisory will be in effect Wednesday for all areas from the city south and east from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Stay hydrated, stay inside and reduce your sun exposure as well.
Some cooling is expected by Monday, but until then it will be extremely uncomfortable, and for some even dangerous. Bob Turk