FORT WASHINGTON, MD. (WJZ) — Police arrested a Fort Washington man on Wednesday for the possession and distribution of child pornography.
The suspect is 22-year-old Rudolph Sengsy of the 1200 block of Van Buren Drive. He’s charged with 105 counts of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography.
Credit: Prince George’s County Police
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children gave Prince George’s County Police detectives information on May 1 of Sengsy’s alleged criminal behavior.
Investigation reveals he uploaded the criminal content onto a social media platform.
There is no indication, Sengsy produced child pornography or had inappropriate contact with any children, police said. He’s currently in custody.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Child & Vulnerable Adult Abuse Unit at 301-772-4930. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)
