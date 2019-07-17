



The ransomware attack that took down Baltimore City’s government computer system in May is still causing glitches in city services, most notably the water bills.

But Mayor Jack Young said that they expect to mail past water bills in early August.

“I’ll just keep an eye to see what comes to me in the mail and then I’ll just have to deal with it as best I know,” Lisa Marie said.

Mayor Young estimated that residents should be getting bills for May, June, and July in early August.

“During this whole ransomware attack, I’ve been asking citizens to put away their monthly bills that they would normally pay,” Mayor Young said. “I’m hoping that they have done that.”

But some residents said that they are just finding out about this situation.

“It’s been terrible because I’m not sure what my water bill is,” Gary Gillis said. “I can’t pay it online and I’m here now trying to pay it because I don’t want my water shut off.”

Mayor Young said that he has an answer to the problem: start paying now.

“People should have put their money on the side just like I have done and just like every other citizen,” he said. “I have had citizens who have seen me on the street, asked me how they can pay their water bills, and I have told them to copy their old water bill and go down and pay that.”

The City of Baltimore is getting a customer service team in place to answer questions.