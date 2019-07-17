PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Five people were arrested after allegedly robbing a pharmacy retail store at gunpoint and then leading police on a pursuit, Prince George’s County police said.
The robbery reportedly happened at a pharmacy retail store in the 8000 block of Branch Avenue in Clinton around 1:35 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said patrol officers found the suspects’ vehicle minutes later and attempted a traffic stop when the car took off. The pursuit ended after the car crashed on the Georgia Avenue exit ramp of the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County.
David McKinney, 19, of Washington, D.C.; Corey Nelson, 18, of Washington, D.C; Rodney Wood, 18, of Alexandria and Keondre Reel, 17, of Washington, D.C were arrested and charged with robbery.
A teenage girl was also arrested and is being charged as a juvenile. Her name and mugshot were not released.
