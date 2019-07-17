BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Jamaican man at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Sunday on a Palm Beach County, Florida felony arrest warrant for sex offenses on a child.
Vivian Linton Vickers, 43, was arrested as soon as he got off his flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica.
Officers turned him over to the U.S. Marshals Service after verifying it was him.
“Allegations of sexual offenses committed against children are heinous. Customs and Border Protection officers are pleased to work with our law enforcement partners to return an allegedly dangerous fugitive to justice,” said Casey Durst, CBP’s Director of the Baltimore Field Office. “Arresting wanted fugitives at our nation’s ports of entry is one way in which CBP helps to keep our communities safe.”
CBP officers in Miami connected Vickers to the outstanding arrest and told the U.S> Marshals Service about his arrival to Baltimore.
