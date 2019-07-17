  • WJZ 13On Air

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 6-year-old girl.

Imani Curtis-Winston was last seen around 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3900 block of Suitland Road. She was last seen wearing a green top, blue shirt and blue shoes.

If you have any information on Imani’s whereabouts you are asked to call police immediately.

