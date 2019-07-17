Comments
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 6-year-old girl.
Imani Curtis-Winston was last seen around 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3900 block of Suitland Road. She was last seen wearing a green top, blue shirt and blue shoes.
PIO is on scene of a critical missing girl in the 3900 block of of Suitland Road. She is 6 y/o Imani Curtis-Winston. Last seen 7/17/19 at 3 pm in the 3900 block of Suitland Road. She is 3’9” and 64 lbs. She was last seen wearing a green top, blue shirt, and blue shoes. pic.twitter.com/1e39LjyURI
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) July 18, 2019
If you have any information on Imani’s whereabouts you are asked to call police immediately.
