BENEDICT, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re a fan of sunflowers or just want that perfect photo for Instagram — you may want to save the date for the first annual Sunflower Festival in southern Maryland.
The Farm Heritage Conservancy will host the festival from August 31 to Sept. 1 at Serenity Farm in Benedict.
There will be food, music, fun and golden, gorgeous sunflowers!
Some sunflowers are already blooming early — like in Milton, Delaware.
Normally they bloom in late August and early September.
There are several places around Maryland to see sunflowers like McKee Beshers Wildlife Management Area in Potomac and Clear Meadow Farms in Jarrettsville.
Learn more about the festival here.
Are there other great locations to see sunflowers? Email us at cbsbaltimore@wjz.com.
