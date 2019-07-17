BALTIMORE (WJZ) — School is in session this summer for some City School students picked to get specialized SAT prep– at no cost.

12 Baltimore City students will spend eight weeks hitting the books with the help of streamline tutors during a specialized SAT prep course.

“Our goal is to give the best test prep resources, both digital and human, to the most deserving students with the mission of getting them into college with comprehensive financial aid,” said Jack Schneider with Streamline Tutors.

Normally, this sought after service comes with a price tag.

But for these students, it’s more than free.

Through a partnership with the City’s Youthworks program, they are paid to attend, so young scholars like Reagan Moore can skip a summer job to learn.

“I really wanted to improve my SAT score for the colleges I want to get into, so I jumped right on it,” Moore said.

She’s hoping a high score will earn her admission to her top choice college.

For Mauricio Velaquez Rodriguez, it already did. He was in the program last summer- and now he’s headed to Brown University to study mechanical engineering on a full scholarship.

“A lot of students are very smart. A lot of kids have the work ethic, but they don’t have the resources for a class like this,” Rodriguez said.

Streamline Tutors hopes this pilot program will be a launching pad to provide the service to more students in the future.