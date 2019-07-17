BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the Whitehall Food Market nears its opening this fall, seven new vendors have signed on to join the space.

Ceremony Coffee Roasters, FireFly Farms Market, Heritage by Chef Rey Eugenio, Wight Tea Company, Gundalow Gourmet, Roggenart Bakery and Homebody General Store will be a part of the food hall’s debut complete with a food market and private event space.



Courtesy: Whitehall Food Market

“The level of chef talent, local purveyors and notable producers joining us at Whitehall is unbelievable,” says David Tufaro, Principal of Terra Nova Ventures. “The creative offerings by our tenants will transform the mill into a flourishing community space that serves the entire city and county. We’re not just a fleeting cafeteria.”

Ceremony Coffee will open its seventh location in the market.

FireFly Farms will serve charcuterie, cheese and grilled cheeses in this specialty food stop in the market.

Rey Eugenio, former Executive Chef of Roy’s, Ouzo Bay and his own popular Masarap Filipino pop-up, will debut a new heritage-inspired concept.

Wight Tea Company will open a tea shop offering loose-leaf teas and tea blends, while personal chef and boutique catering company Gundalow Gourmet will have an all-day gourmet shop with prepared foods.

The owner of Roggenart will move operations of his world-class bakery and pasteries from Mt. Washington to Whitehall Mill.

But the food market won’t just have exclusively food. Local artist Ann Parker of Ann Margaret Ceramics will debut Homebody General STore, a retail giftware shop for home objects and more.

The first vendor to open, announced earlier this year, will be True Chesapeake Oyster Co., which opens likely in early fall.

The food market is set to open fully in late fall.