Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 13-year-old girl and her mother were taken to an area hospital Thursday night, suffering from smoke inhalation during a fire in Baltimore.
Firefighters were called for a single alarm fire just before 9:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Bookert Drive.
Officials say that the fire broke out in one bedroom, but did not spread through the entire house.
At this time, officials say that the fire was caused by an electrical shortage.
The family is likely to be displaced as a result of the fire.
You must log in to post a comment.