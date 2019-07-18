Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a double shooting in northwest Baltimore that left two people dead on Thursday night.
Police were called to the 5300 block of Maple Ave. around 8:27 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. When police arrived, they found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were transported by an ambulance to Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead by medical personnel.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
