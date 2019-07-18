BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Forget presents, one local boy asked for money for his birthday- not for himself, but to donate to the Baltimore City Fire Foundation.

Gael Griffith just celebrated his fourth birthday and asked for money to donate to the Baltimore City Fire Foundation which helps the families of seriously injured firefighters and paramedics.

“We had a firefighter themed birthday party, we handed out firefighter hats, he had a cake shaped like a firetruck and we had a donation box for the fire foundation at our birthday party,” Tania Caballero, Gael’s mother, said.

Admittedly, his parents came up with the idea as a way to instill values in their son, but his mother said Gael was more than happy to sacrifice his presents.

“When we talked about coming here today he said, ‘I want to make sure we’re giving them the money so that it helps them if they’re sick or it gets hurt,'” Caballero said. “I think he really understands, and I think that’s another reason why he was happy to do it.”

Gael donated more than $270 for the foundation, and as a thank you, got a tour of the firehouse.

WJZ’s Sean Streicher: Do you want to be a firefighter?

Gael: Yes.

WJZ’s Sean Streicher: What do you like about firefighters?

Gael: That they have big trucks.

WJZ’s Sean Streicher: You gave your birthday money to the fire department. Why did you want to do that?

Gael: So they feel safe.

Chief Niles Ford said it’s not about the money.

“It says that he’s thinking about us,” Ford said. “He’s thinking about people in the community. It means a lot.”

Gael didn’t go home empty-handed, the fire department gave him toy fire trucks- including a ladder truck, which is his favorite.

“He’s just a really sweet loving kid,” Caballero said.