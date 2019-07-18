  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A church in Baltimore caught fire Thursday morning.

Officials said it was in the 5200 block of Reisterstown Rd.

Crews said when they arrived, smoke and flames were showing from the front of the building.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

