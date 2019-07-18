Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A church in Baltimore caught fire Thursday morning.
Officials said it was in the 5200 block of Reisterstown Rd.
Crews said when they arrived, smoke and flames were showing from the front of the building.
#BCFD was on the scene of a church fire in the 5200 bulk of Reisterstown Rd. Smoke and fire was showing from the front of the church. No injuries reported and the cause is under investigation. @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/kSUbgx8Wae
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) July 18, 2019
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
