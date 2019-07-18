BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re less than two weeks away from Baltimore being on the national stage.

Charm City native Gervonta Davis will fight in front of his home crowd at Royal Farms Arena- a fight that has all of Baltimore talking, as “Tank” inches closer to becoming the next face of boxing.

On Thursday night. hundreds of people packed the Upton Boxing Center to watch the 24-year-old gear up for the biggest fight of his life.

“I just feel like, a lot of love,” Davis said. “Like, when I first started, and I was 7-years-old.”

The opportunity to defend a title in front of his home crowd has been something that Davis has worked years for.

“We just worried about the moment in front of me,” Davis said. “I know what’s ahead of me, so we just worried now, I know it’s a big task in front of me.”

The opportunity comes next Saturday night at Royal Farms Arena when Davis squares off against Ricardo Nunez.

WJZ’s Rick Ritter: “[Are] you starting to realize though that you becoming the face of boxing, is a real possibility here”?

Gervonta Davis: “It’s a fight, it’s a fight away, I’m just young, and one thing, you just gotta win.”

It’s not just another title defense for Davis, but a chance for other local youngsters to show off their talent in the ring during the undercard matches.

“He’s just giving me the intelligence and smarts and pick the right time to do anything,” Richardson Hitchins, who is fighting on the undercard, said. “Like [Davis] said, we push each other.”

You can catch Davis and some of the other up and coming boxers next Saturday.

“I want to be like the Muhammad Ali, that impact, where I can be able to impact people,” Davis said. “Bring a crowd and it’s all positive.”