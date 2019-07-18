Comments
CHESAPEAKE CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating after improvised explosive devices were found in a wooded area of Chesapeake City.
A nearby resident discovered the devices in the woods across from 1 Mallard Drive on Wednesday and notified local firefighters who then called the bomb squad. The devices were found among discarded debris.
That property is owned by the United States Army Corps of Engineers.
There were no damage or injuries reported.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-419-4460.
