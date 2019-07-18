Comments
BITTINGER, Md. (WJZ) — A man was struck in the head by a falling tree near Bittinger, Maryland Wednesday afternoon.
Maryland State Police’s helicopter was called to hoist the unconscious man from where he was injured in Garrett County around noon.
A ground EMS crew helped the helicopter crew prepare the man and a paramedic to be lifted into the helicopter.
Once the man was extracted, the medevac took the man to the Ruby Trauma Center in West Virginia for treatment.
