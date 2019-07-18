Comments
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A roller coaster was stuck at a Six Flags America in Prince George’s County on Thursday night.
A spokesperson confirmed that it happened around 6:15 p.m. The Firebird ride came to a controlled stop at the top of the lift hill, according to Six Flags.
All guests were safely escorted off of the ride.
In a statement, Six Flags America said, “The safety of our guests and employees is always our top priority and concern.”
Six Flags America said that the ride will remain closed while it undergoes an inspection.
