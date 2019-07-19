Comments
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian-related collision in Carroll County.
Police responded to westbound MD 140 west of Market Street, Westminster, for a reported vehicle collision.
An investigation revealed that the pedestrian, Ira Blankman, was trying to cross the westbound lanes o MD 140 when he was struck by a 2000 International 9100 truck tractor towing a 1971 Pennco Industries tanker trailer.
Blankman was taken to Carroll Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead.
The westbound lanes of MD 140 were partially closed for about an hour for the investigation.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call police immediately.
