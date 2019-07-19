Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In Baltimore, Joe Flacco was known as “Joe Cool.”
In Denver, Head football Coach Vic Fangio said that, “Joe’s got a calm demeanor about him, but he’s still a fiery competitor.”
Clocking in for his first #BroncosCamp …
👋, @JoeFlacco! pic.twitter.com/OU7A2pC9g1
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 17, 2019
Last season, Flacco dealt with a hip injury, which eventually led to rookie Lamar Jackson taking the helm of the Ravens offense.
Jackson went 6-1 and led the team into the playoffs where they were bounced in the first round by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jackson’s performance led to the offseason trade of Flacco to Denver for a fourth-round pick.
Flacco and the Broncos Monday, Sept. 9, in Oakland against the Raiders.
