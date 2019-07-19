WJZ WEATHERCode Red Excessive Heat Warning | Code Orange Air Quality Alert Issued
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In Baltimore, Joe Flacco was known as “Joe Cool.”

In Denver, Head football Coach Vic Fangio said that, “Joe’s got a calm demeanor about him, but he’s still a fiery competitor.”

Last season, Flacco dealt with a hip injury, which eventually led to rookie Lamar Jackson taking the helm of the Ravens offense.

Jackson went 6-1 and led the team into the playoffs where they were bounced in the first round by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jackson’s performance led to the offseason trade of Flacco to Denver for a fourth-round pick.

Flacco and the Broncos Monday, Sept. 9, in Oakland against the Raiders.

