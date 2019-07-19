BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In just six hours, hundreds of volunteers transformed an empty lot into a state of the art space for kids.

Not even a scorching hot day could stop this special project.

“It’s really hot, but we’re committed to getting this playground down in six hours,” Amina Warren, of The Promise Heights Initiative, said.

About 200 volunteers worked Friday afternoon to transform the asphalt into a playground.

“We’re going to be building some benches to line this side of the field here,” a volunteer said.

The new state of the art playground is right outside Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary for nearly 300 neighborhood kids.

“It’s a great feeling to help the kids,” Mike Cranston, a volunteer from Travelers, said.

Co-workers from Travelers temporarily turned into construction workers to help complete the project.

The project was led by the Promise Heights Initiative but crafted by the community.

The kids who will play at this playground designed it by submitting ideas and drawing that are now coming to life.

“One thing the kids are really excited about is having swings,” Amina Warren, of the Promise Heights Initiative, said. “I hear families say, ‘Oh. they don’t have to walk down to the park with the swings anymore. They can just come to this playground.’ It’s going to be very exciting and meaningful for them.”

From mixing cement to ribbon cutting in just hours, the new playground gives kids a new and safe place to play during the summer.