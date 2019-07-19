BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The O’s open up their three-game homestand against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but this weekend is about more than baseball.

It’s also the Orioles 33rd Annual Food Drive, and WJZ will be lending a hand all weekend long.

Leading up to each game, volunteers — including all of us at WJZ — will be at Camden Yards collecting non-perishable food items and donations.

“It’s always good to chip in and do your best to help everybody,” Scott Renz, a fan, said.

Every year, WJZ lends a hand as part of our community connection.

All donations collected go to the Maryland Food Bank, where during the summer months, the shelves tend to run a little bare.

“Summer is particularly difficult for us,” Joanna Warner, of the Maryland Food Bank, said. “A lot of people tend to think about hunger around the holidays, but the fact is that summer is a time of need as well.”

The Maryland Food Bank said that the Orioles food drive is helping to fill that need.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be able to have the impact that we do across the state,” Warner said.

The Maryland Food Bank said that the items they need the most are nutritious foods like canned vegetables and canned fruit.