Comments
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.
Taylor Kristina Stanback. 17, was last seen on July 17, 2019, at around 6:30 p.m. at her Hagerstown residence.
She was last seen wearing a jean jacket and red romper.
Officials believe Taylor may be in the Baltimore area.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 240-313-2170.
You must log in to post a comment.