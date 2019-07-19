Comments
FALLSTON, Md. (WJZ) — A pickup truck has flipped over in an accident along Route 1 in Fallston, Maryland.
Chopper 13 was over the scene Friday around noon, where a car was seen flipped in the brush on the southbound side. Police said two cars or more may have been involved in the incident.
Firefighters and paramedics were on the scene of the crash.
The man driving the pickup was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Two other people in another car refused medical treatment.
Expect delays in the area.
