WASHINGTON (WJZ) — At 4:17 p.m. EDT on July 20, 1969, NASA’s “Eagle” lunar lander touched down on the surface of the moon- it was the first spaceflight that landed humans on the moon.
Washington D.C. celebrated the occasion throughout the week- with a full-motion project on the Washington Monument.
On Saturday, a 17-minute show “Apollo 50: Go for the Moon” was on display with a full-motion projection-mapping artwork on the Washington Monument while archival footage recreated the launch of Apollo 11.
The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum projected the images onto the Washington Monument.
WJZ’s Investigative reporter Mike Hellgren captured some images from the event.
Hellgren captured images of the spacecraft “returning to Earth.”
The event marked the 50th anniversary of the launch- and the celebration was in partnership with the U.S. Department of the Interior and 59 Productions.
