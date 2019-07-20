Comments
BALTIMORE – Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting that injured three people early Saturday morning.
Just after midnight, officers were called to two area hospitals for reports of walk-in shooting victims.
Police later learned the victims, a 22 year-old female and two 17 year-old males , were at a dice game in the 3900 block of Maine Avenue when an altercation began. An unidentified male began shooting a handgun at the location subsequently striking all three victims.
The victims were treated and are expected to survive their injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Northwest District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2466.
