WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — An armed carjacking was caught on camera and now police are looking for people of interest in the case.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the armed carjacking happened Sunday morning around 7:41 a.m. in the 2700 block of 22nd Street.
MPD is offering a reward of $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.
Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE to 50411.
