BROOKLANDVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters are responding to a Baltimore County senior high rise building due to a gas leak.
The complex is in the 3000 block of Stone Cliff Drive in Brooklandville.
Crews found a broken gas leak in the attic and shut off gas to the entire building.
UPDATE: HIGH LIFE BLD FIRE//3000 Stone Cliff Dr., Brooklandville//Active gas leak in attic space of building. Crews discovered broken gas line. Building has been evacuated and gas to the entire building being shut off. BGE on scene^NT
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) July 22, 2019
#bcofd HIGH LIFE BLD FIRE//3000 Stone Cliff Dr., Brooklandville//#bcofd on scene investigating an odor of gas in 4 story senior highrise. Building has been evacuated D/T 6:51^NT
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) July 22, 2019
The building has been evacuated as crews investigate.
