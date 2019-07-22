WJZ WEATHERThousands Without Power After Storms Knock Down Trees, Power Lines
BROOKLANDVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters are responding to a Baltimore County senior high rise building due to a gas leak.

The complex is in the 3000 block of Stone Cliff Drive in Brooklandville.

Crews found a broken gas leak in the attic and shut off gas to the entire building.

The building has been evacuated as crews investigate.

