By Max McGee
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The home of the Baltimore Ravens will look a lot different this season thanks to a multi-million dollar upgrade project that just wrapped up.

The three-year, $120 million project includes 4K Ultra HD video displays, escalators and elevators to the upper deck, a new club level and more.

There are now more than 220 televisions in the northwest suite with four large new LED video boards.

Looking down on the field where the action happens, new suites and party areas were built into each open notch of the stadium.

The kitchen now boasts 1200-pound smokers for cooking up turkey, pupped pork and beef.

The state-of-the-art improvements came in a deal with the Maryland Stadium Authority.

“We also knew that there were other infrastructure modifications that needed to be made. One of them was new sports lights, so the Maryland Stadium Authority basically said to us if you guys commit $120 million, we will spend $24 million,” Ravens team president Dick Cass said.

In 2018’s Voice of the Fan Polls, the Ravens game day experience was ranked among the best in Food and Beverage and Stadium Technology.

“We receive thousands of fan comments through the Voice of the Fan surveys and we’ve listened. The product that we’ll show this season takes into account all the feedback we’ve seen through our fans,” said Jay O’Brien, the vice president of broadcasting.

All of the improvements will be showcased Saturday when the Ravens hold a free training camp practice at M&T Bank Stadium.

