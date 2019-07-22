WJZ WEATHERHeat Advisory, Flash Flood Watch
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, BWI Airport, Local TV, Talkers, TSA

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A Georgia man was caught with a 9mm caliber handgun in his carry-on bag at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Saturday.

Transportation Security Administration officers stopped the man at the security checkpoint.

It’s the 20th gun caught at a BWI checkpoint this year. Last year, 22 guns were confiscated.

The man said he drove to Maryland from Georgia and when he was planning his flight back he forgot the gun was in his carry-on bag.

The man was arrested on weapons charges. TSA confiscated the gun.

Comments