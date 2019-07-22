  • WJZ 13On Air

FALLSTON, Md. (WJZ) — The Humane Society of Harford County is waiving dog adoption fees beginning Monday because the shelter is filled to capacity.

The organization said it has only one kennel open for new arrivals in the staff-only area of the shelter. Only one kennel out of 44 in the adoption area is open.

The humane society is also waiving all adoption fees for cats through July 31 as part of a statewide adoption event.

More information is available on the shelter’s website.

